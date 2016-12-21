Tapgol Park, located in central Seoul, is a popular destination for local seniors, with some 6,000 elderly visitors flocking to the park each day. In a move that is sure to appeal to the park’s faithful, construction work on an adjacent street has recently been completed, with a new design and services to better serve seniors in the area...
Seoul Street Remodeled to Better Serve Aging Population
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 12:23 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment