Seoul Street Remodeled to Better Serve Aging Population

View Original Article: koreabizwire.com
Wed Dec 21, 2016
Article Photo

Tapgol Park, located in central Seoul, is a popular destination for local seniors, with some 6,000 elderly visitors flocking to the park each day. In a move that is sure to appeal to the park’s faithful, construction work on an adjacent street has recently been completed, with a new design and services to better serve seniors in the area...

