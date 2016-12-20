Here I am rooting for the Cowboys – What next? Flying Pigs???

Clipart.

By Minnie Apolis

As some of you already know, I am a long-time Packers fan. Given the fairly long and memorable battles between the Pack and the Dallas Cowboys, the 'boys have forever been in my personal doghouse. After saying the words Ice Bowl, need I say more?

However, it has been exciting to see a rookie quarterback in the person of Dak Prescott blossom in the sport spotlight week after week.

Tossed into action when starter quarterback Tony Romo was once again put out of action, Dak has performed like a seasoned pro.

One commentator said a few weeks ago that while he has been impressive, he had not yet met the test of having to play catchup. At that point in the season, the Cowboys had pretty much led from the first quarter and never relinquished the lead.

However, in the past couple of weeks the 'boys did lose the lead and had to battle back to win. So I guess Dak has officially 'arrived' now.

The Cowboys have now won 12 games, losing only the two matchups with the New York Giants. They have the best record in the National Conference right now – the New England Patriots are also 12 and 2 in the American Conference. Right now I am rooting for the 'boys to go right through the playoffs and beat the Pats, my new least fave team.

The floor is open for discussion of any NFL topics or teams, or the playoff prospects and Wild Cards, or fave players or new rules you can't stand. Is it OK for the league to fine Mr Elliott for jumping into the giant Salvation Army kettle on the sidelines after making his touchdown?? It was for charity, after all.

You can watch the COWBOYS-TAMPA highlights Week 15 on YT- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i72oXnPh8FI

The Cowboys won 26-20. #4 Dak Prescott 9 for 9 in the early going – successfully completed 32 of 36 passes for 279 yards in the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Also ran for a first down. Runs in for the Cowboys second TD score. While his passing yardage for the season is not tops in the league, it should be noted that the game had no interceptions and no fumbles. Avoiding errors is just as important as yardage.

The Cowboys are only 19th in passing yards but second in rushing yards for a combined fifth in total yards per game. Running back #21 Ezekiel Elliott is Dak's fave receiver. Dak has a phenomenal quarterback rating of 103.2!!