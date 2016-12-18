Pasta Perfect! And Gluten-Free, Too!

Rotini and spaghetti, now gluten-free with a little help from Barilla! (yeah, I ate all the rotini) Product of Italy.

By Minnie Apolis

For the past couple years, I have been avoiding wheat products in general on the advice of a new physician. In some cases, I substituted rice, in other cases I substituted some beans, but mostly just went without.

This was fine until I was able to sample packages of Barilla's new gluten-free pasta products. Now I am quite happy to be able to make old favorite recipes using Barilla, if I want to.

My first attempt using them did not look auspicious. I undercooked the spiral rotini. But this gave me a chance to test the pasta's body. I found they were more substantial than I expected; they were very robust. So anyway, I finished cooking them and had them plain with a little oil to keep them from sticking, and it was a satisfying side dish. There is no pronounced corn taste or any objectionable off-flavors.

Next, I cooked up a batch of the rotini for an old fave casserole-type dish. It was delish!! I could not have been more pleased, and it was nice to have an old comfort-food dish back again.

I have not tried the spaghetti noodles yet, but I expect to do so in a recipe for haluski/haluska.

Package directions for cooking rotini: Bring water to boil, salt to taste. Add pasta to boiling water. Boil 8 minutes till 'al dente' – boil an additional minute for more tender pasta. Drain well and serve immediately.

The noodles are made from corn flour, rice flour, with no wheat ingredients. It is a product of Italy, distributed by Barilla America which is based in Illinois.

I received samples of the Barilla products from BzzAgent, the leading word-of-mouth marketer, in exchange for writing an honest review and posting online. I was glad to have a chance to try the product and use it in recipes.