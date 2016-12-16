What President Trump Will Do To Employment Law Will Make You Dizzy

Workplace laws could see some major changes with a Trump administration:

What will happen to overtime and sick leave issues?

E.J. Dionne, Jr. wrote in the Washington Post that although Trump campaigned as a working class hero, “This could be the most anti-worker, anti-union crowd to run our government since the Gilded Age.”

For example, look at the nominee for Labor Secretary, Andrew Puzder. The New York Times called him “a scathing critic of efforts by the Obama administration to update the rules for overtime-pay eligibility … [notwithstanding that] it would be his task as labor secretary to defend the rules, which have been challenged in court.”