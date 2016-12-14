Newsvine

Greg Palast: Democracy Now report on machines rejected 75,000 ballots in Michigan

Current Status: Published (4)
View Original Article: gregpalast.com
Seeded on Wed Dec 14, 2016 6:45 PM
Whether because of checkmarks or other non-standard marks on ballots, or for other unknown reasons, over 75,000 ballots in Michigan were NEVER counted -- neither by the machines nor by human eyes in a recount. They were primarily from African-American precincts in Detroit and Flint. 

