Whether because of checkmarks or other non-standard marks on ballots, or for other unknown reasons, over 75,000 ballots in Michigan were NEVER counted -- neither by the machines nor by human eyes in a recount. They were primarily from African-American precincts in Detroit and Flint.
Greg Palast: Democracy Now report on machines rejected 75,000 ballots in Michigan
Seeded on Wed Dec 14, 2016 6:45 PM
