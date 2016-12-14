Yesterday, the National Center for Health Statistics released a report that should further puncture the myth of American superiority when it comes to health outcomes — and which should set alarm bells loudly clanging for anyone worried about how the country treats its most vulnerable residents. The report found that life expectancy in the United States dropped from 78.9 in 2014 to 78.8 in 2015, the first drop in life expectancy since 1993. (For men, the decline was from 76.5 to 76.3; for women, from 81.3 to 81.2.)
America Is Failing the Bad-Break Test and People Are Dying
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Dec 14, 2016 4:26 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment