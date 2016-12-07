Inflationary candy and other gripes

MMM, smells good!! But wait, didn't they used to be called Hundred Thousand Dollar Bars???

By Minnie Apolis

I'm trying not to whine or whimper or whinge here. But there's just a few things I'd like to get off my chest

Let's call them gripes or grumbles or bellyaching, or better yet, grievances. 'Grievances' sounds more official – like a formal list presented to the landlord or mayor or judge. You readers can be the judge. But I tell ya, sometimes life is trying to fit square pegs in round holes, day after day.

First off is the item that set me off. I happened to notice this one particular candy bar at the checkout around Thanksgiving. It's called the Million Dollar Bar. I distinctly remember the equivalent item from my childhood was called the Hundred Thousand Dollar Bar!!! To me, a hundred thousand dollars is still a great deal of money, although it doesn't go as far as it used to. Also BTW, a hundred thousand is suggested as the target retirement fund if you can manage to live a bit frugally in your golden years.

But now it appears that is not enough to suggest wealth, a life of ease, or extravagance, so now the candy is called the Million Dollar Bar. Candy inflation, although it is just two ounces of delish.

Next item- My avatar remains a sickly shade of generic green. It has been that way ever since I deleted the old one in hopes of installing one that said Vote for the duration of the presidential election campaign. Only recently was it suggested by another Viner (not an admin) that I make sure the browser was in non-private mode so it would accept cookies, and turn off any ad blocker.

Well, this was something specific that needed to be checked out. So I went to the plain vanilla browser format and turned off the ad blocker on my fave browser, but it was just not working right. I could not get to the right page. I went to my second-fave browser and tried the same thing, this time with great success. I went through the process and luckily there was the Save button on the bottom, which I pressed at the end. I even could see the desired avatar in the previewer. This was exciting! But alas, the system still failed to show the new avatar in the top banner or on any of my comments later.

If someone could only tell me what functions have to be on for this process to work, it would help. I would then know what to check when looking through the list of languages for the browser, such as flash or Java or the like. Some browsers won't use flash anymore.

Next item- Watching TV shows on Yidio does not seem to work anymore on Opera browser. I always had to be in non-private mode for these programs to play, but that's alright. Now it doesn't work at all on Opera. So then today I tried it on FF, and that seems to work. FF even offers me a choice of watching via Yidio or on Yahoo View. I had to tell it to activate Adobe Flash tho. So OK, now I know I can still get certain network series programs (ones that are no longer on the air) on at least one browser, but it is annoying that I have to switch over.

UPDATE- I just checked the extensions I had on this browser, and I had one that blocked scripts. So I turned that one off to see what happened, and then I could watch Yidio with ease (although with ads and other Yidio junk, yuck).

Next item- Someone was moving out over the weekend and stank up the elevators with whatever. I thought maybe a dog piddled on the floor and left an odor in spite of cleanup of liquids. But it turned out there was a really horrid-smelling mattress set in the garbage room (where the loading door is) and that smell permeated the elevators where it was brought down. I mentioned the elevator smell to the office, and they sent someone to do a cleaning. But the smell needed a day or two to evaporate. It was horrid!!! Then there's the mattresses in the garbage room awaiting pickup....

Next item- I have been paying the full regular cost of telecom services here because the only provider who serves our apartment building does not participate in the federal discount program. Yeah, it's a bit of a ripoff because the whole building qualifies for some kind of discount because many are retired or on disability or something like that. Now this one may have a turning point because I recently learned that one other provider is available, and I just called the Public Utility Commission to get a list of providers in my area who do participate. So keep your fingers crossed about that.

Next item- I belong to a couple book-sharing groups and things had gone pretty well for years. Now this year has been rough. One club has people who have apparently forgotten they are members because the ones that I have requested books from have not answered in months. There is one member who does reply but keeps saying he/she is traveling and will send it when he/she arrives home. Boy, this person must be on the lam or something.... The other book group has had a couple requests cancelled, either because they cannot meet my condition that it comes from a smoke-free home or they could not find it.

Next item: I wrote a check to one company which was mailed in August. Had to send a couple emails to get them to look into this case of non-fulfillment. It took until this month for them to locate my check and log in the order. From August to December!!! Imagine that!! How do they stay in business?

BONUS for readers here: This site has tons of free printables to keep the little ones (and big ones) busy over the holiday break. Go to: https://MrPrintables.com/

SECOND BONUS: Make a Christmas tree Dollhouse, Go to: https://mrprintables.com/christmas-tree-doll-house.html