Marinating steak in beer or wine 'reduces cancer chemicals' -- Telegraph

Something to keep in mind now that we are deep into cookout season -- marinating your meat before grilling can really reduce the level of "chemical compounds called heterocyclic amines (HAs), which can cause cancerous tumours."

"Researchers found that steeping the meat in alcohol for several hours cut the high levels of carcinogenic compounds triggered by frying it.

In addition, they discovered that beer was more effective than wine at lowering the cancer-forming chemicals, and also made for a better-looking and tastier meal.

New Scientist magazine, which reports the findings, stated: "If you are frying a steak and mindful of your health, then marinate it in either beer or red wine."

