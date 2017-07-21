Iowa Just Gutted Planned Parenthood and the Results for Women Are Brutal – MJ

their state, which became a Republican trifecta in November, is taking away the care that they and thousands of other women have come to depend on by defunding Planned Parenthood. “Iowa just flipped to being a completely different state from what I remember,” Phoebe says. “When the governor signed the bill to defund Planned Parenthood, we had to focus on that.”

Iowa is now just a few steps ahead of the Trump administration. The president and congressional Republicans are in the process of trying to pull Medicaid funds from the women’s health care provider through virtually every Washington mechanism available...