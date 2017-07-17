Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 801 Seeds: 2882 Comments: 55480 Since: May 2007

What to Serve Guests You're About to Murder – (Game of Thrones menu)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMotherJones.com
Seeded on Mon Jul 17, 2017 6:37 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Along with chef Sariann Lehrer, Vermont-based blogger Monroe-Cassel co-authored A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook, and manages the food and fiction website The Inn at the Crossroads. “I’m a pain in the neck to watch the show with,” Monroe-Cassel says on our latest episode of Bite, “because I’m always pointing at the screen every time there’s food.” 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor