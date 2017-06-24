What kind of aftershave do you use, if any? A Manly Scent, or are Lilacs more your style? (Poll included)

Hmmm, do you like something spicy, something minty, something bracing, something scented, something ocean-breezy??

Hi, a recent discussion got going on what guys prefer to use as an aftershave.

When I was growing up, the bathroom cabinet always held a bottle of Aqua Velva or Skin Bracer. Or if we had gifted the guys with something extra fancy-schmantzy at Christmas, dad might have some Old Spice and brother might have that newfangled stuff called Hai Karate (be careful how you use it!).

Frankly, they all smelled OK to me.

Many years later, I gifted dad with some Bay Rum, but he thought it was awfully strong. I guess you guys out there might have to cut it down with some water or something till it seems the right strength for you.

I might add a note about perfumes or any added scents -- according to my dermatologist, they can be very irritating to the skin. So if you have any problems with skin irritation, etc., it could be the presence of perfumes that is setting off symptoms. You might be better off with a simple lotion or moisturizer instead of the traditional aftershave.

So, the question remains: What do you gentlemen prefer?