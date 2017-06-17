Lights Out as storm knocks out power. Minnie manages somehow.

We had a bit of excitement again this afternoon. Power was knocked out for a couple hours again, but this time the event entailed a repair crew right on my street.

A fire truck blocked thru traffic while a white truck equipped with a crane hoisted a repairman up in the air to diagnose and fix the trouble.

It was like a block party because the trucks drew lots of residents from their homes to observe the show.

Power was out at least two hours. At least this time the lights in the hallways remained on.

I was not as prepared as I thought I was!!! A electric candles are all right, but they just keep you from bumping into furniture. Not enough light to read by or anything. I lacked more triple-A batteries to operate more of the collapsible lanterns, so those are on my shopping list. AND the one really bright lantern needed to be recharged! It was totally dead!

So -- it was just a minor emergency. Am glad the power was not out all night -- and am especially glad the power did not go out while I was cooking something in the microwave or slow cooker! Everything's OK, really.