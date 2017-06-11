Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 782 Seeds: 2868 Comments: 54284 Since: May 2007

Dogs and wolves share sense of fair play

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The sense of fair play is an important human trait, but new research suggests that it's a key behaviour for dogs and wolves as well.

In tests, if one animal was given a more substantial reward when performing a task, the other one downed tools completely.

It had been felt that this aversion to unfairness was something that dogs had learned from humans.

But the tests with wolves suggest that this predates domestication of dogs.

Scientists have long recognised that what they term a "sensitivity to inequity", or a sense of fairness, played an important role in the evolution of co-operation between humans. Basically, if others treated you badly, you quickly learned to stop working with them.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor