Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 758 Seeds: 2817 Comments: 51693 Since: May 2007

Justice Department charges Russian spies and criminal hackers in Yahoo intrusion

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:42 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Justice Department announced Wednesday the indictments of two Russian spies and two criminal hackers in connection with the heist of 500 million Yahoo user accounts in 2014, marking the first U.S. criminal cyber charges ever against Russian government officials.

The indictments target two members of the Russian intelligence agency FSB, and two hackers hired by the Russians.

The charges include hacking, wire fraud, trade secret theft and economic espionage, according to officials. The indictments are part of the largest hacking case brought by the United States.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor