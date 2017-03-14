Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 758 Seeds: 2814 Comments: 51632 Since: May 2007

Anger over UK ship's damage to pristine reef

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:16 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

on 4 March, the 4,290-tonne Caledonian Sky, owned by British company Noble Caledonia, was completing a bird-watching tourism trip on Waigeo Island when it veered slightly off course.

It ran aground during low tide, smashing through the coral reefs.

An early official evaluation last week said the incident had damaged approximately 1,600 sq m of coral in one of the world's most beautiful reefs.

Videos recorded by various divers show that the reefs had been eroded by the hull, leaving large bleached scratches.

It was an "unfortunate" incident, said Noble Caledonia, adding that they were "firmly committed to protection of the environment" and fully backed an investigation.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor