Compare Proposals to Replace The Affordable Care Act

View Original Article: The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation
Sat Mar 11, 2017
President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have committed to repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). How do their replacement proposals compare to the ACA? How do they compare to each other?

Plans available for comparison:

  • The American Health Care Act as approved by the House Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce Committees (PDF)
  • The Affordable Care Act, 2010 (PDF)
  • Rep. Tom Price’s Empowering Patients First Act, 2015 (PDF)
  • House Speaker Paul Ryan’s A Better Way: Our Vision for a More Confident America, 2016 (PDF)
  • Sen. Bill Cassidy’s Patient Freedom Act, 2017 (PDF)
  • Sen. Rand Paul’s Obamacare Replacement Act, 2017 (PDF)
  • House Discussion Draft, February 10, 2017 (PDF)

Click the column header to view available plans to compare. You may compare up to 3 plans.

