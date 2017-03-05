Book Dispersal -- almost free

Reco'd by HPR Library people, waiting for a new home...

Over a dozen books on offer. If you can please just cover the postage, I'd be happy to send these to whoever wants 'em. I kind of prefer if people select more than one, that helps me get rid of them faster === thanks!

Among the ones recommended by the JustinnKees Memorial HPR Library are the following three:

Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett -- billed as a direct descendant of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

The Burning Land by Bernard Cornwell (historical fiction)

Sword Song by Bernard Cornwell (historical fiction)

The arthritis books. The one on the left does not have a CD.

Rest of the Titles are:

Breach of Duty by J A Nance (mystery/suspense)

Dead to Rights by J A Nance (mystery/suspense)

Second Watch by J A Nance (mystery/suspense) (Nance has a bit of a following nowadays)

Flashback by Michael Palmer (medical thriller)

The Girl Next Door by Patricia MacDonald (suspense)

Assorted paperbacks, mostly crime or thriller-type stuff. J A Nance has been getting something of a following.

Shapechanger's Song by Jennifer Roberson (fantasy)

The Provider by David Shobin (medical/crime thriller)

Self-Defense by Jonathan Kellerman (woman deals with repressed childhood memory)

2 books on Arthritis:

Arthritis Reversed by Dr Mark Wiley-- Ample coverage of natural and alternative therapies, stress management, etc.

The Joint Health Prescription by Dr James M Rippe-- Includes self-assessment test to establish a baseline, then the program for exercises and supplementation.

Not pictured:

Au revoir les enfants by Louis Malle -- in French, intended for foreign language students. In good shape.

The Innocents Abroad by Mark Twain-- Hardcover in red cloth binding, something of a collectible so I would want a decent offer for it.