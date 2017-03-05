Book Dispersal -- almost free

Over a dozen books on offer. If you can please just cover the postage, I'd be happy to send these to whoever wants 'em. I kind of prefer if people select more than one, that helps me get rid of them faster === thanks!
Among the ones recommended by the JustinnKees Memorial HPR Library are the following three:
Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett -- billed as a direct descendant of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.
The Burning Land by Bernard Cornwell (historical fiction)
Sword Song by Bernard Cornwell (historical fiction)
Rest of the Titles are:
Breach of Duty by J A Nance (mystery/suspense)
Dead to Rights by J A Nance (mystery/suspense)
Second Watch by J A Nance (mystery/suspense) (Nance has a bit of a following nowadays)
Flashback by Michael Palmer (medical thriller)
The Girl Next Door by Patricia MacDonald (suspense)
Shapechanger's Song by Jennifer Roberson (fantasy)
The Provider by David Shobin (medical/crime thriller)
Self-Defense by Jonathan Kellerman (woman deals with repressed childhood memory)
2 books on Arthritis:
Arthritis Reversed by Dr Mark Wiley-- Ample coverage of natural and alternative therapies, stress management, etc.
The Joint Health Prescription by Dr James M Rippe-- Includes self-assessment test to establish a baseline, then the program for exercises and supplementation.
Not pictured:
Au revoir les enfants by Louis Malle -- in French, intended for foreign language students. In good shape.
The Innocents Abroad by Mark Twain-- Hardcover in red cloth binding, something of a collectible so I would want a decent offer for it.