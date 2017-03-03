Pee Dammit! Or You Don't Get The Job! (disabilities)

An EEOC lawsuit was just settled where a company “conditionally approved” an applicant’s hiring pending passing a drug screening involving a urine sample. The applicant said that “he was unable to provide a urine sample due to his bladder exstrophy, but could provide blood for the drug screening.” He was nonetheless rejected.

Ka-ching! Pay $30,000 and do not pass go. The company did not engage in the necessary interactive process to determine if there was a reasonable accommodation for the applicant’s underlying condition and his pre-hiring urine problem.