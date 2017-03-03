Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 753 Seeds: 2811 Comments: 51252 Since: May 2007

Pee Dammit! Or You Don't Get The Job! (disabilities)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAbove the Law
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 2:53 PM
Discuss:

An EEOC lawsuit was just settled where a company “conditionally approved” an applicant’s hiring pending passing a drug screening involving a urine sample. The applicant said that “he was unable to provide a urine sample due to his bladder exstrophy, but could provide blood for the drug screening.”  He was nonetheless rejected.

Ka-ching! Pay $30,000 and do not pass go. The company did not engage in the necessary interactive process to determine if there was a reasonable accommodation for the applicant’s underlying condition and his pre-hiring urine problem. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor