Lasers reveal how Big Ben 'bongs'

Scientists have used lasers to analyse how the sound of Big Ben's "bongs" is created.

Big Ben - officially known as the Great Bell - is the largest of five bells that hang in the belfry of Elizabeth Tower at the Palace of Westminster.

The team was granted exclusive access for the first ever attempt to assemble a vibration map of Big Ben and reveal how it produces its harmonious tone.

Two lasers were used to scan Big Ben as it chimed at 9, 10, 11 and 12 o'clock.

"Aside from the technical aspects, one of the most challenging parts of the job was carrying all of our equipment up the 334 steps of the spiral staircase to the belfry," said Martin Cockrill, from the University of Leicester, who led the team that undertook the study.

"Then to get everything set up before the first chime, we were literally working against the clock."