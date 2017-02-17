2/14/17 - OMB Agency ends review of Trump's ACA mystery order

Federal regulation reviewers have stopped working on a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services proposal for saving the major medical insurance market.

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, part of the Office of Management and Budget, says it concluded its review of the proposal, a draft of an executive order, on Friday.

A copy of the draft, for an executive order with the title "Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act; Market Stabilization," is not available online.

The draft appears to have something to do with the Affordable Care Act public exchange system. It may include provisions that would affect the off-exchange individual major medical market and the group health market as well as the exchange market.

The Senate confirmed Dr. Tom Price, an orthopedic surgeon and longtime House member, to be the new secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

CMS, an arm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, submitted the stabilization executive order draft to OMB on Feb. 1, after Donald Trump had been in president for 11 days but before Price was confirmed.

Representatives from the Chicago-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association presented the team working on the executive order with a list of stabilization ideas at a meeting Feb. 6, according to handouts posted in the OMB regulatory review tracking system.

The OMB regulatory reviewers do not give a planned publication date for the proposed order in the tracking system status summary.

The reviewers say they are not sure whether the White House has to put the proposed order through a regulatory flexibility analysis. But the reviews say that they do believe the order could affect the federal government's relationship with the states, that it would be a major regulatory action, and that it would be economically significant.