My Mustang Isn't Who I Thought She Was (equine DNA testing)

Stellar is my mustang. I adopted her late last summer, or rather she adopted me.

For the most part, mustangs are thought to be descendants of horses brought to the North America by early Spanish explorers. Stellar looks to me like a Quarter Horse draft pony mix, but with her beautiful long mane and tail I figured she had some Spanish blood in there some place. I recently learned about equine genetic testing for horses where DNA testing is used to determine ancestry. I eagerly sent in my 30-50 mane hairs with follicles, then sat back awaiting my results.

How amazing a thing it is to have a peek into my calm and kind mare’s ancestry! Stellar's genetic debut revealed something much different than I expected-