Your Vision of the Classic Valentine Was Perfected By a Woman Who Never Married

According to the Library of Congress, Esther received a Valentine from England in 1847, the same year she graduated from Mount Holyoke Female Seminary. She loved it, but it seems like that love came mostly because of the aesthetic inspiration it prompted within her. She persuaded her father to put in an order for lace paper and flowers for the store, then put together a few samples of her own for potential cards. Esther then talked her brother Allen into taking the samples on his next round of sales trips for the store. She hoped to get at least $200 in orders and was shocked when Allen returned with $5,000 in advance sales for her Valentines.