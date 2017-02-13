You are following

Some Westminster show dogs are show-business dogs, too

By JENNIFER PELTZ

45 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — They're show dogs with star power.

Sprinkled through the more than 2,800 dogs competing at this year's Westminster Kennel Club show are furry faces that viewers might have glimpsed in movies and TV shows, stage productions, magazine pages and ads for everything from phone services to pharmaceuticals.

Magneto, for instance, is a strapping, 180-pound looker billed to play opposite his fellow Leonbergers at Westminster on Tuesday. He's a grand champion in the show world, has appeared in theatrical productions including "Annie" and "Peter Pan" and has strutted in a fashion show.

His Leonberger housemates also have stage and screen credits. Two of them, including former Westminster competitor Mr. America, appeared alongside Denzel Washington and Bill Pullman in the 2014 action movie "The Equalizer."

As canine performers, "sometimes, they blow me away," owner Morgan Avila says.

Equally at home in show business and the show ring, some Westminster dogs have racked up resumes many a human actor might covet.