Talk Like a Minnesotan- Introducing a weekly column from Minnie

By Minnie Apolis

Perhaps the regular doses of Midwestern, snow country humor via Prairie Home Companion have not been enough for you. Perhaps you have vague plans to visit the state of Minnesota, and wish to avoid sticking out like a sore thumb.

You know what they say, when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Although Roman revelry a la ancient Rome would definitely be frowned upon by most of us here in the Land of A Thousand Lakes. And really, you do not want to deal with a frowny face from a native Minnesotan if you can help it. It is something that could curdle milk – although you’d never want to really curdle perfectly good milk if you can help it.

First off, I ought to describe the proper pronunciation of the word ‘Minnesotan.’ The accent remains on the third syllable just like in the rest of the country. But the breaking up into syllables is a bit different.

Most of us pronounce it this way: Min-neh-SO-tan (with a rather soft T). Well, that will mark you as Not From Around Here right off.

Minnesotans pronounce it this way: Min-neh-SOTE-‘n. See the difference? The vowel sound in SOTE rhymes with Vote or Tote, just so you know. The T is a pretty hard T. You hear this especially on local radio stations, even MPR (Minnesota Public Radio) where most announcers try to sound like they are from Nowhere In Particular.

Speaking of which, I think that native Minnesotans, or Midwesterners in general, have a leg up on getting employment in the broadcasting or entertainment fields. Those jobs generally put a premium on sounding like you are from Nowhere, and folks from New Yawk or Bahston have a stumbling block that requires some hard work to erase. Just my personal opinion.

OK. Now for a couple basic phrases to help you blend in with the Min-neh-SOTE-‘n crowd.

Now this comes from no less an authority than Howard Mohr, who literally wrote the book on “How to Talk Minnesotan” way back in 1987. Since your local library probably is sadly deficient in copies of this essential visitor guide, let me try to fill in the gap a little.

Mohr suggests three phrases to start off with. They are:

You bet.

That’s different.

Whatever.

However, since whatever has more recently been adopted so widely by the apathetic amongst the younger generation, I think we can pretty well dispense with that one. I left it in here just as a heads up in case you do hear it here, and not from a Gen X-er.

‘You bet’ is an all-purpose way to punctuate or end a conversation. You might say Thank You to a clerk, and the usual response is You bet. Someone may make a comment about the weather: Hot enough (or, Cold enough, depending on the season) for you? You must reply with You bet. I mean, it isn’t a law or anything, but the idea is to blend in, right?

It is also useful as a reply to any observation or opinion about the weather, politics, sports, or just about anything. Think of it as the glue that binds conversation together.

Just as an aside, do not use it interchangeably with You betcha. That seems to be more of a Wisconsin idiom, though I could be wrong about that.

‘That’s different’ serves as a response to anything that seems suspiciously original or out of the ordinary. It’s more polite than saying what is really running through a Minnesotan’s head when you tell him or her about your creative life hack on foiling squirrels at the bird feeder, or getting rid of dandelions, or how you paneled the family room with a Holstein print.

It’s sort of a way of responding that sounds positive but is really neutral. The person is reserving judgment for now. It is especially useful when you go to a potluck dinner and someone asks how you liked their Herring and Macaroni hot dish. You can safely say, It’s different, and no feathers get ruffled.

Well, that’s enough for a first lesson. See you next week with a Speaking Minnesotan in the Romance Department column.