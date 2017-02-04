Judging expected today at 73rd annual Barrow Show (4H)

The Minnesota State Spring Barrow Show is bringing students and adults together for competition and the chance to grow at their craft at Freeborn County Fairgrounds.

Weigh-ins for the event were Thursday. Judging was today, and registration started at 8 a.m. Co-show manager Gordon Toenges said 135 pigs were expected at the show, and FFA and 4-H students from around the area were expected to attend.

“It will be a good show,” Toenges said. “We’ve got a lot of pigs coming. We should have a lot of judging teams here to judge judging contests. We should have a lot of participation.”

All junior division exhibitors must be either 4-H or FFA members in at least the third grade. All entries must be selected from a bona fide 4-H or FFA project