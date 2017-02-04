Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 742 Seeds: 2773 Comments: 50338 Since: May 2007

Thermal Scans Of Egypt's Great Pyramid Reveal 'Impressive' Anomaly

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 10:23 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Thermal scans of the Great Pyramid of Giza have revealed an “impressive” anomaly in the rock — a change in temperature that could indicate something behind the 4,500-year-old walls. 

“This anomaly is really quite impressive and it’s just in front of us, at the ground level,” said Mehdi Tayoubi, founder of the Paris-based Heritage Innovation Preservation Institute that is conducting the Scan Pyramids experiments using a mix of infrared thermography, muon radiography and 3D reconstruction. 

The anomaly is located on the eastern side of the pyramid, also known as the pyramid of Khufu.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor