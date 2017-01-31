'Mucho Sad': Avocados (and lots of other stuff) could get pricey if Trump imposes tariffs

Mexico sends 78 percent of its avocado exports to the United States, and over 98 percent of U.S. avocado imports come from just three countries — Mexico, Chile and Peru — with the vast majority originating from Mexico, according to 2013 data from the United States Agency for International Development.

An analysis by The Washington Post’s Phillip Bump determined that Americans would need to buy between 20 and 25 billion avocados to pay off the wall, if the purchase of that fruit was the only way the United States planned to fund it. It’s not, of course, but Bump calculated how Americans could pay off the wall with purchases of other Mexican products.

And there are many.