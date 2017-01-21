Can a smartphone app to diagnose respiratory diseases rival traditional testing methods?

An Australian telehealth startup that developed a smartphone app to detect common respiratory diseases, such as pneumonia, has begun a study at three U.S. hospitals. ResApp Health‘s smartphone diagnostic app will interpret audio samples of coughs and compare those results with tests run by hospitals taking part in the study. The goal will be to determine whether there is a way for physicians to use the app to diagnose respiratory conditions over the phone and save patients the cost of an in-person doctor’s visit and lab tests.

In a phone interview with MedCity News, ResApp CEO Tony Keating said the study, which is being conducted at Texas Children’s Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, and Massachusetts General, will seek to assess the coughs of 1,000 children aged 29 days to 12 years old with its ResAppDx app. The app will try to detect conditions such as pneumonia, the most common reasons for children’s hospitalization...