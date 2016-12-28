Santa Makes A List – Do You? (a simple lifehack) (with Poll)

By Minnie Apolis

A few months ago, Gretchen Rubin suggested making lists as a simple way to help smooth out your life and make sure that necessary tasks get done. It seems obvious, doesn't it? I mean if Santa spends alot of time making lists to get his gargantuan annual task easier, it really ought to help us ordinary folks, too.

A few weeks ago I finally got tired of grabbing little slips of paper to write my lists on, because all too often it became a hopeless jumble. There'd be grocery items next to or below something task or other – and then I would sometimes not see that item on the list until I had gotten home from the market.

When we are younger, our memory is usually sharp enough to keep us on track with all that has to be done in a given week. Once we get into our forties, we start to find we need some kind of prompt or tickler for Things That Have to Get Done. I know that for myself, if something is out of sight, it is out of mind, too – so having a list in hand is very helpful to getting me out of the chair and doing something.

But even in high school and junior high, I was in the habit of keeping a little vinyl notepad with a page for each day's homework assignments. It can be very satisfying to tear off the finished pages every few weeks. Even now, I wonder what became of my little assignment notebook.

So anyway, being a somewhat creative sort, I sat down to the computer to make up my own super jumbo page of Lists.

Onto a Word document, I created a Table of four columns, and as many rows as would fill a sheet of paper. Actually, I had eight columns because I laid it out landscape style, so there was room to repeat. The top row I filled in with the most common categories of places or task types. One column for the Dollar Store, my fave shopping place in probably all the world. Another one for the big box store for everything under the sun. Another column for Grocery shopping. And lastly, my To Do List, which included reminders for utility bills, things I needed to drop off somewhere, items to look for or look up, or anything, really. In the margin I had room to scribble other reminders regarding sewing, knitting, photos to take, or book reviews to write.

After printing out a few sheets of this, I cut it in half so that each half had four columns. This was a manageable size now, easily folded into quarters to put in my pocket.

Of course different formats work for different people. For a while when I was caregiver for my mom, I had a magnetized preprinted grocery list pad, with the most common grocery items printed on it and box next to it to check off if you needed that item that week. It was nice while I had it, but nowadays I usually just pick up a half dozen items at a time (although multiples of each item, usally).

I have other prompts, too. There is a Free Alarm Clock software that I installed on my computer which I used first as reminders for medication, etc. Now it reminds me to take supplements, be grateful for something, and things like that.

Do you use lists, and for what purpose? Just for work, just for groceries, or for everything?

[You can find lots of helpful notions for making a Happier life for yourself at GretchenRubin.com; she even has a nice, award-winning weekly podcast she hosts with her sister who is also a writer.]